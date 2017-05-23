 »   »   » PIC: Sanjay Dutt's New Look For Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Is As BADASS As It Can Get!

Yesterday we had told you about Sanjay Dutt joing the cast of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The film has him esssaying the role of a royal gangster.

And now Sanju has sprung into preparatory mode for this edgy thriller which has Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill reprising their roles. Here's a sneak-peek of what's happening...



Sanju Gets A Cool Hairdo Immediately after making things official, Sanju headed to Aalim Hakim's hair studio to get a new haircut for the film. And boy, he's got himself a badass look. Later he shared a picture of his new hairdo on Instagram.

Remember Agneepath? Earlier, the actor's bald look as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath had sent shivers down our spine.

He Recently Wrapped Up Bhoomi Sanjay Dutt recently finished shooting for Omung Kumar's Bhoomi which has him playing a father to Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is touted to be an emotional revenge saga.

(Photo Courtesy: Spotboye)

Torbaaz Sanju has also signed Girish Malik's Torbaaz which is about Afghan kids being trained to become suicide bombers and has Sanju essaying a retired soldier. However as per the latest development, this film has been put on hold due to logistic reasons.

Sanju's Life On Celluloid While we will get to see Dutt back on the big screen after a long gap, at the same time there's Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic.

Going by the initial public after Ranbir's look as Sanjay Dutt went viral on the internet, everyone is eagerly waiting for the flick.



Meanwhile folks, what's your take on Sanjay Dutt's new look?