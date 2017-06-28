 »   »   » HOT! Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Spotted In A Bikini & We Can't Believe She's A Mother Of Two!

HOT! Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Spotted In A Bikini & We Can't Believe She's A Mother Of Two!

Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently having a gala time with his family in France. But more than him, we're drooling over his wife, Maanayata Dutt, whose Instagram account is jammed with her 'oh-so-hot' pictures.

In her latest post, Maanayata gave us the glimpse of her hotter side and boy, we can't believe she's a mother of two! Mrs Dutt look smoking hot in a red bikini and it can surely put many star wives of B-town to shame!

Effin' Hot!

"Simply Red!!! ❤️" Maanayata Dutt captioned the picture. No wonder why, this picture of the Dutt lady is going viral on the social media!

Water-baby Maanayata Dutt

"Water....always makes me feel so alive #snttropez #france #waterbabe #love #grace #positivity #traveldiaries #mytrip #frenchriviera #summervacation #familyholiday #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod" wrote Maanayata Dutt.

Beautiful!

"The ocean is everything I want to be....beautiful...mysterious...free," wrote Maanayata Dutt, while sharing this picture.

A Simple Yet Elegant Picture

"In to the south of France....everything gets beautiful❤️," wrote Maanayata Dutt.

The Dutts

"The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us❤️," wrote Mrs Dutt.

#ItalyDiaries

"Once Milan flows through your blood.... it will flow forever!!," wrote Maanayata Dutt.

She's Obsessed With Red!

"Be a storm....not the kind one runs away from but, the one which is chased," wrote Maanayata Dutt.

It's The Mother-Daughter Time

Seen here is Maanayata Dutt posing along with her 'mini me', daughter Iqra.

Maanayata With Her Munchkins

"Together is a wonderful place to be❤️❤️," Mrs Dutt beautifully captioned the picture.

Her Style Game Is On Point!

"The things that we love tell us what we are....loving the French Riviera❤️," wrote Maanayata Dutt.

Wow!

"The sky broke like an egg into a full sunset and the water caught fire," wrote Maanayata Dutt.

Manyata got married to Sanjay Dutt on February 7, 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa. After two years, she became the mother of twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra on 21 October 2010.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 12:33 [IST]
