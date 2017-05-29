 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan & Nimrat Kaur's Picture Will Set The Temperature Soaring!

A new friendship is blooming in B-town between Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur as the Airlift actress shared a picture with Sara on Instagram. The duo were seen partying together at Karan Johar's birthday bash and now Sara and Nimrat are working out at the gym together as well.

Insiders reveal that Karan Johar wanted Sara Ali Khan to mingle with everyone from the industry and introduced her to all the biggies at the party. It looks like the investment is paying off in a good way through Sara-Nimrat's friendship.