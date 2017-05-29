 »   »   » Sara Ali Khan & Nimrat Kaur's Picture Will Set The Temperature Soaring!

Sara Ali Khan & Nimrat Kaur's Picture Will Set The Temperature Soaring!

By:
A new friendship is blooming in B-town between Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The Airlift actress recently shared a picture with Sara on Instagram. The duo were seen partying together at Karan Johar's birthday bash and now Sara and Nimrat are working out at the gym together as well.

Insiders reveal that Karan Johar wanted Sara Ali Khan to mingle with everyone from the industry and introduced her to all the biggies at the party. It looks like the investment is paying off in a good way through Sara-Nimrat's friendship.

Budding Friendship

Nimrat Kaur shared a picture with Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram handle.

KJO Party

Karan Johar introduced Sara Ali Khan to everyone at his birthday bash.

Sizzling Beauties

Both Nimrat Kaur and Sara ali Khan have set the temperature soaring in the picture.

Gym Buddies

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are also working out together at the gym these days.

Mingling With Everyone

Karan Johar wanted Sara Ali Khan to mingle with everyone at his birthday party.

Clicked With Nimrat

Sara Ali Khan clicked with Nimrat Kaur instantly and the duo are friends now.

Helping Hand

We guess Nimrat Kaur will lend a helping hand to Sara Ali Khan on her debut.

Keen Interest

Karan Johar has shown keen interest to launch Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood.

It's Been A Year!

The reports of Sara Ali Khan debuting in Bollywood has been doing the rounds since a year.

Young Lass

We're sure the young lass Sara Ali Khan will have a grand entry in Bollywood and she'll make her own name in the industry.

Instagram Caption

"Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan!"

Favourite

Nimrat Kaur also called Sara Ali Khan as her "Fav Khan" in the Instagram caption.

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 13:18 [IST]
