 »   »   » MOM APPROVED! Sara Ali Khan On A Dinner Date With Sushant Singh Rajput; Amrita Singh Joins Them Too

After much speculations, recently it was reported that Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has finally landed her big break in Bollywood in the form of 'Fitoor' director Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film tentatively titled Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Well, now if one goes by these latest pictures doing the rounds on the internet, then it looks like Sara's Bollywood is now confirmed. Read on to know more...

Sara- Sushant's Late Night Dinner On Sunday, Sara went on late night dinner date with her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput at a suburban restaurant. Isn't she looking pretty in a cold-shoulder River Island dress? Guess Who Was Accompanying Them! Sara and Sushant has Amrita Singh and director Abhishek Kapoor for company. Approval From Mommy Dearest It seems that Amrita Singh has finally green-litted Sara's Bollywood debut and we couldn't be more excited! The Script Of Kedarnath Is Unique A source was quoted saying to Mumbai Mirror, "The script is unique and is being worked upon at the moment. It's high on production value; the schedule in Kedarnath will be extensive. Ekta and Abhishek want to secure all aspects of the project before they roll." Meanwhile Here's How Sara Is Prepping Up For The Big Screen A few days back, this picture of Sara working out with Malaika Arora in the gym went viral on the internet. When Sara Looked Mesmerizing In A Photoshoot Remember this breath-taking picture of Sara?

Well one thing is for sure! We just can't wait to see Sara finally made on the silver screen! What about you, folks?