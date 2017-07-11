 »   »   » NO MORE HOTTIE! Sara Ali Khan To Ditch Her Glam Avatar For Her Bollywood Debut Kedarnath?

After many speculations, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is now finally all geared up to sashay into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film Kedarnath which has her paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The pretty lady keeps on grabbing headlines for her stylish appearances every now and then. But now we hear that this star kid is all set to undergo a massive makeover for her Bollywood debut.

Sara To Shed Her Glam Image A Bollywood life report quoted a source as saying, ""Sara is known for her sexy style statements, but in Kedarnath she will be all covered up. She will be donning some very simple and basic looks in this movie." Kedarnath Is A Love Story Set On A Pilgrimage Director Abhishek Kapoor while giving a little glimpse into Kedarnath was quoted as saying, "Kedarnath is a love story set on a pilgrimage. I believe it is important to look inwards as filmmakers and soak in the vast beauty of this country, its culture and its stories. Our country is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences and I would like to present that to our people. I believe Kedarnath is a story that the world will want to watch.'' The Reason Why Sara Bagged This Film Speaking of his decision to cast Sara, whose debut has become the talk of Bollywood, Abhishek adds, "We are a filmmaking company and will strive to tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Casting newcomers is not a deliberate move but a natural process. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The new talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry.'' The Release Date This Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan starrer will hit the theatrical screens in June 2018. Sara Was Supposed To Debut With A Karan Johar Film Earlier Sara was rumoured to have bagged her big break in a Karan Johar film but things didn't materialize and we hear that her mother Amrita Singh was the reason. We hear that Sara had almost signed KJo's film but Amrita pulled out of the deal and gave her dates to Ekta Kapoor who is co-producing Kedarnath with KirArj Entertainment.

Coming back to Kedarnath, are you folks excited to watch the fresh pairing of Sushant and Sara?