 »   »   » Don’t Miss! Seeing Shahid Kapoor's Fatherly Love Was Surprising For Me: Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became the proud parents of Misha, in August last year.

At a recent event, Mira Rajput told a leading news agency that she was surprised to see the fatherly love that Shahid has for Misha and much more.

We Will Make Sure... "(We will) make sure Misha has her own space and not feel the pressure of being in a certain way because there are people around her (referring to fans)." She is Growing To See Her Father Work So Hard "I think she is growing to see her father work so hard. She will have to respect that and figure out how she is going to manoeuvre her way through that, and I will help her with that.'' Children Should Stay Happy "They should stay happy, they should have the freedom to do what they want. They should not feel that someone is getting into their space.'' Shahid Loves Misha So Much "He loves her so much, I can't explain it in words. Misha knows this as well and she uses that to her advantage." It Was Surprising For Me "He (Shahid) has it in him to be very loving and caring and the love that you have for your children is different. Seeing the fatherly love was surprising for me."

She added, "I had a great support system from my family. My mother, sister all of them have gone through motherhood and faced its challenges. There was nothing better than getting the tried and tested advice.''

