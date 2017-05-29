 »   »   » Shabana Azmi Praises Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana! Calls Her The Next Big Star

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana celebrated her 17th birthday last week and the who's who of Bollywood were present at the birthday bash. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi praised Suhana and said that her acting skills are terrific.

She took to Twitter and praised Suhana as, "Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I've watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her," for which Shahrukh Khan replied, "How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it's big encouragement for the little one. Thanks."

@iamsrk Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her https://t.co/bdqYrEM8S7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) 28 May 2017