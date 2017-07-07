She Is Damn Smart! Mira Rajput Gives A Perfect Reply When Asked About Being A Star Wife!
Mira Rajput became an overnight celebrity when she married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor.
Recently, Mira was asked by a leading daily whether the term star-wife bothers her or not. To which Mira gave a perfect reply. Read what she said below.
It Does Not Make Me Any Less
"I don't think people calling me a ‘star wife' makes me any less. I am who I am and my personality or nature doesn't get diluted by the fact that I am married to Shahid; it has only gotten enhanced.''
It's All About Your Attitude
''He is my better half and being with him only makes me more wholesome. So together, we are much stronger. It's all about your attitude towards it (the term). I am his wife and he is a star. It's as simple as that.''
I Am Proud To Be Shahid's Wife
''If you want to make a big deal about it, you can. I am very proud to be Shahid's wife and I think he is equally proud to be my husband and that's how it should be."
Shahid Has Always Supported Me
"Shahid is a very strong pillar of strength. He is always there and has always supported me. I don't think I have ever crumbled, and since I am very secure, these things don't really bother me.''
Shahid Wants Me To Love Myself
''Whenever he sees that something is beginning to affect me, he always brushes it off and that's his best quality. He loves me and wants me to love myself for who I am.''
I Can Speak My Mind Freely
''So, he makes sure that I don't question myself. I don't think he needs to counsel me or give me advice. Knowing that he has my back, I can speak my mind freely."
Mira On Her Bollywood Debut
"Shahid has already answered it now what should I say? However, right now my hands are full and I'm busy with Misha."
Also Read: Salman Khan Fails To Appear Before Court In Jodhpur