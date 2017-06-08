 »   »   » SUCH ADORBS! Shahid Kapoor With His Wife Mira Rajput & Baby Misha SPOTTED At The Airport [PICS]

Shahid Kapoor seems to be quite protective of his little bundle of joy, baby Misha. We recently chanced upon a few pictures from Shahid emerging from the Mumbai airport with Misha and wife Mira Rajput.

One look at these pictures and we bet you will find your heart melting...

Everytime You Look At Me While Shahid is seen giving a loving glance to his dear wife, baby Misha seems to be wondering what's cooking between her parents! *wink wink* Baby's Day Out Misha wants daddy's attention and there she has it all! A Happy Family Shahid looked cool wearing a white pair of jeans, a grey T-shirt and Mira kept it casual as she arrived at the airport in a black top and white jeans. But we have our eyes all on Misha who looks cute in a white frock! Too Cute To Handle There was a time when Shahid wasn't too keen on making Misha's pictures public or introducing her to the world. But now it looks like things ain't the same any more and we ain't complaining either! On The Work Front After Rangoon, Shahid's next film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati which has him sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the first time.

