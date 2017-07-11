 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Other Celebs Condemn Amarnath Terror Attack

Bollywood celebrities including Shahrukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have offered condolences to the victims of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack and demanded a strong action against the perpetrators.

On Monday night, seven pilgrims -- six women, one man -- were killed and 19 others injured when militants attacked an unescorted bus at Khanabal, Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. All the victims hailed from Gujarat.

The bus was returning from Baltal to Mir Bazar after darshan. The militants also carried out two attacks on security forces in the area.

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Shahrukh Khan: Saddening to see innocent lives being taken. Prayers for the victims and may God give strength to the families of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Shabana Azmi: Terror attack on innocent pilgrims Amarnath Yatra no words strong enough to condemn the dastardly act. Perpetrators must be brought to book as soon as possible.

Anupam Kher: It is high time we stop being diplomatic and defensive. Killing of innocent people should be dealt with total force. Amarnath Yatra.

Mahesh Bhatt: A tragic night! Time for the nation to stand together and defeat the sinister designs of the terrorists to divide us.

Akshay Kumar: Attack on innocent Amarnath Yatra pilgrims is a low of another level! Angry and sad...prayers for all those affected.

Karan Johar: Deeply saddened and appalled by the attacks on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims... Thoughts and prayers with the grieving families.

Arjun Kapoor: Shocked and disturbed by the news of the Amaranth Yatra terrorist attack. My prayers with the victims and their families. Amarnath Yatra.

Varun Dhawan: Totally shocked and disturbed with the news about the Amarnath Yatra. Don't understand how can such people exist. Terrorist are cowards... Thoughts and prayers to the people who lost their families in the Amarnath Yatra attack. How can someone attack people on a peaceful path?

Randeep Hooda: What purpose could this cowardly violence lead to...condolences to the families of the ones lost hunt the responsible down.

Madhur Bhandarkar: My prayers are with Amarnath Yatra attack victims and their families. This disgusting act of cowardice is beyond any reason of any kind.

Soha Ali Khan: Last night's terrorist attack on the Amarnath Yatra is deeply saddening My prayers and condolences go out to the families of the pilgrims.

Shekhar Suman: Amarnath Yatra humanity bleeds on the street and no man hears it.

Mohit Marwah: NO! Innocent people on a pilgrimage get killed by terrorists. This is shocking! This should have never happened Amarnath Yatra.

Sajid Khan: This is horrible! Innocent Amarnath Yatra pilgrims attacked by these coward terrorists! Heartfelt prayers for the victims and their families.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Deeply condemn the dreadful Amarnath Yatra attack! Heartfelt condolences and prayers for the families of the victims, very saddening and tragic!

Sophie Choudry: Shocked and saddened by the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. They want to divide us but let us be one against terror. United we stand.