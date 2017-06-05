 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Almost Punches A Prankster Right In His Face! Loses Cool In Dubai!

Shahrukh Khan is one of the coolest actors around and takes everything very sportively. At a recent shoot in Dubai, he proved that he too can be aggressive. He manhandled a prankster and almost punched him in the face after he realised that the prank went too far.

The makers of 'Rameez Underground' trapped Shahrukh Khan and an actress in quick sand and a chameleon started approaching them. The duo were seen struggling to get out of the sand. The chameleon was thankfully not real and a prankster was hiding undernearth it, walking towards the quick sand and he opened the mask when he reached them.

SRK lost his cool as he didn't find the prank funny and dragged, manhandled and was about to punch the prankster right in his face, but he stopped himself from doing it! Check out the video and pictures below!