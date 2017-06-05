 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Almost Punches A Prankster Right In His Face! Loses Cool In Dubai!

Shahrukh Khan is one of the coolest actors around and takes everything very sportively. At a recent shoot in Dubai, he proved that he too can be aggressive. He manhandled a prankster and almost punched him in the face after he realised that the prank went too far.
The makers of 'Rameez Underground' trapped Shahrukh Khan and an actress in quick sand and a chameleon started approaching them. The duo were seen struggling to get out of the sand. The chameleon was thankfully not real and a prankster was hiding undernearth it, walking towards the quick sand and he opened the mask when he reached them.
SRK lost his cool as he didn't find the prank funny and dragged, manhandled and was about to punch the prankster right in his face, but he stopped himself from doing it! Check out the video and pictures below!
SRK Punch
Shahrukh Khan almost punched the prankster right in his face.
Dragging
Shahrukh Khan dragged the prankster in the desert sand of Dubai.
Pleading For Forgiveness
The prankster is seen pleading for forgiveness from Shahrukh Khan.
Common Sense
Shahrukh Khan tries to put some common sense into the prankster's head.
Please Forgive
The prankster is still asking for forgiveness from Shahrukh Khan.
Losing His Cool
The argument turns intense as SRK has lost his cool alr
Bitter Pill
The prankster gets to taste a very bitter pill as SRK didn't like the prank one bit.
Forgve & Forget
The prankster even falls on SRK's chest asking him to forgive and forget.
No Mercy
SRK looks totally irated and is in no mood to forgive and forget.
The Angry Walk
Shahrukh Khan walks off in anger as everyone is seen as mute spectators.
Haywire
Pranks can sometimes go haywire too as not everyone likes it.
Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 10:56 [IST]
