Shahrukh Khan, Suhana, Iulia Vantur & Other Celebs Attend The Screening Of Salman's Tubelight! Pics

By:
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight has been released today on June 23, 2017 and the makers held a special screening last night which was attended by Shahrukh Khan and his daughter Suhana.

The screening was also attended by Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Remo D'souza, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Arshad Warsi, Imtiaz Ali and Neha Dhupia.

Suhana Khan

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the screening of Salman Khan's Tubelight.

Posing

Suhana Khan posed for the shutterbugs and looked really sweet.

Suhana

Suhana Khan is accompanying her father SRK to many events these days.

SRK-Imtiaz

Shahrukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali meet up during the screening of Tubelight.

Shahrukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan was the highlight at the screening of Tubelight.

Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the screening.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at the special screening as well.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry made her way for Salman Khan's Tubelight screening as well.

Suniel Shetty

uniel Shetty attended the screening with his wife Mana Shetty.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looks all excited to watch Salman Khan's Tubelight.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti at the special screenin

Rajkummar Rao

The Behen Hogi Teri star Rajkummar Rao at the screening.

Govinda

Govinda was seen at the screening with his son.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looks super cool during the screening of Tubelight.

Dia Mirza

The gorgeous Dia Mirza attended the screening as well.

Tubelight Screening

Tubelight screening saw the who's who of town in attendance!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also a part of the Salman Khan's screening.

Remo D'souza

Film-maker and choreographer Remo D'souza at the screening.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi sported a black outfit during the special screening.

Dino Morea

Dino Morea was also present during the screening.

Suhbash Ghai

Film-maker Suhbash Ghai along with his wife at the screening of Tubelight.

SRK-Suhana

The highlight of the screening were Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

