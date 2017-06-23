 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Suhana, Iulia Vantur & Other Celebs Attend The Screening Of Salman's Tubelight! Pics

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight has been released today on June 23, 2017 and the makers held a special screening last night which was attended by Shahrukh Khan and his daughter Suhana.
The screening was also attended by Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Remo D'souza, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Arshad Warsi, Imtiaz Ali and Neha Dhupia.
Suhana Khan
Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the screening of Salman Khan's Tubelight.
Posing
Suhana Khan posed for the shutterbugs and looked really sweet.
Suhana
Suhana Khan is accompanying her father SRK to many events these days.
SRK-Imtiaz
Shahrukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali meet up during the screening of Tubelight.
Shahrukh Khan
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan was the highlight at the screening of Tubelight.
Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the screening.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at the special screening as well.
Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudry made her way for Salman Khan's Tubelight screening as well.
Suniel Shetty
uniel Shetty attended the screening with his wife Mana Shetty.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia looks all excited to watch Salman Khan's Tubelight.
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti at the special screenin
Rajkummar Rao
The Behen Hogi Teri star Rajkummar Rao at the screening.
Govinda
Govinda was seen at the screening with his son.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor looks super cool during the screening of Tubelight.
Dia Mirza
The gorgeous Dia Mirza attended the screening as well.
Tubelight Screening
Tubelight screening saw the who's who of town in attendance!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also a part of the Salman Khan's screening.
Remo D'souza
Film-maker and choreographer Remo D'souza at the screening.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi sported a black outfit during the special screening.
Dino Morea
Dino Morea was also present during the screening.
Suhbash Ghai
Film-maker Suhbash Ghai along with his wife at the screening of Tubelight.
SRK-Suhana
The highlight of the screening were Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan.
Please Wait while comments are loading...