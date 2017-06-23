 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Suhana, Iulia Vantur & Other Celebs Attend The Screening Of Salman's Tubelight! Pics

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight has been released today on June 23, 2017 and the makers held a special screening last night which was attended by Shahrukh Khan and his daughter Suhana.

The screening was also attended by Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Remo D'souza, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Arshad Warsi, Imtiaz Ali and Neha Dhupia.