 »   »   » Baadshah O Baadshah! Shahrukh Khan Completes 25 Years In Bollywood

He ventured into Bollywood in 1992 with the film Deewana and ever since has given several cinematic jewels like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among many others.

Supestar Shahrukh Khan, who is fondly called the Baadhshah of Bollywood by his fans, has completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

Shahrukh began his career with appearances in several TV shows like Fauji and Circus. He got his Bollywood break with Deewana in 1992. He later went on to play anti-hero roles in films like Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam.

He then rose to prominence after starring in a series of romantic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Tubelight Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection! DECENT!

He was lauded for his portrayal of an alcoholic in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas", a NASA scientist in Swades, a hockey coach in Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter on Saturday night and wrote: "Went to bed early because been a hectic week. Woke up for no reason and realised I am 25 years old. Will deal with all this love tomorrow. Thanks for bearing me."

For his contributions to the entertainment industry, the Indian government honoured Shahrukh with the Padma Shri, and the Government of France awarded him both the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion d'honneur.

Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal Declared As Winner By Tweeples!

His close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar thanked the superstar and said that he had an honour to collaborate with him.

"Have had the honour of working with him for 22 of those 25 years. Love you so much bhai. And thank you for everything," Karan tweeted.

Currently, Shahrukh is busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is slated to release on August 4.