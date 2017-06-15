 »   »   » It Made Our Day! Shahrukh Khan's Cute Banter With Wife Gauri Khan On Twitter Is Funny Yet So Cute!

It Made Our Day! Shahrukh Khan's Cute Banter With Wife Gauri Khan On Twitter Is Funny Yet So Cute!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Shahrukh Khan interacting with wife Gauri Khan on Twitter is not something that happens everyday. Today is one such exceptional day and we saw SRK's cute yet funny reply on Gauri's tweet.

Wanna know what happened? Read on peeps as you're gonna love it!

Gauri's Tweet

Gauri's Tweet

It all started when Gauri Khan shared her Instagram post on her Twitter account and captioned the picture as saying, "Blue jeans and a t - shirt ... my look for 2017."

SRK's Reply

SRK's Reply

Shahrukh, who is well-known for his wit, posted a collage of AbRam and him and wrote, "Thx for the tip ma'm we r all set for 2017 too then. @gaurikhan." Cute na?

Recently, SRK & Gauri Were Spotted On A Dinner Date

Recently, SRK & Gauri Were Spotted On A Dinner Date

A couple of days ago, Shahrukh & Gauri were caught with their friends on a dinner date.

SRK & Gauri's Colour Co-ordinated Outfits

SRK & Gauri's Colour Co-ordinated Outfits

What caught everyone's attention was the colour co-ordinated outfits of Shahrukh & Gauri Khan and needless to say, they looked helluva stylish in their casual avatars.

The Restaurant Is Designed By Gauri Khan

The Restaurant Is Designed By Gauri Khan

Reportedly, the restaurant was designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Isn't it sweet to see SRK, being so supportive of Gauri's work?

A Glimpse Of Gauri's Work

A Glimpse Of Gauri's Work

About an hour ago, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of her work on Twitter and wrote, "Designed to impress... ARTH ..the latest Dining destination in bandra #gaurikhandesigns.."

Gauri's PDA For SRK

Gauri's PDA For SRK

Coming back to Gauri & Shahrukh, recently, Gauri had shared her throwback picture with the man of her life and boy, you can see, how hot they look in this picture!

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his forthcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal and like a sweet wife, Gauri Khan was also seen promoting film's first look posters.

The film is all set to release on August 4, 2017.

Read more about: shahrukh khan, gauri khan, abram khan, srk
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos