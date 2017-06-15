 »   »   » It Made Our Day! Shahrukh Khan's Cute Banter With Wife Gauri Khan On Twitter Is Funny Yet So Cute!

Shahrukh Khan interacting with wife Gauri Khan on Twitter is not something that happens everyday. Today is one such exceptional day and we saw SRK's cute yet funny reply on Gauri's tweet.

Wanna know what happened? Read on peeps as you're gonna love it!

Gauri's Tweet It all started when Gauri Khan shared her Instagram post on her Twitter account and captioned the picture as saying, "Blue jeans and a t - shirt ... my look for 2017." SRK's Reply Shahrukh, who is well-known for his wit, posted a collage of AbRam and him and wrote, "Thx for the tip ma'm we r all set for 2017 too then. @gaurikhan." Cute na? Recently, SRK & Gauri Were Spotted On A Dinner Date A couple of days ago, Shahrukh & Gauri were caught with their friends on a dinner date. SRK & Gauri's Colour Co-ordinated Outfits What caught everyone's attention was the colour co-ordinated outfits of Shahrukh & Gauri Khan and needless to say, they looked helluva stylish in their casual avatars. The Restaurant Is Designed By Gauri Khan Reportedly, the restaurant was designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Isn't it sweet to see SRK, being so supportive of Gauri's work? A Glimpse Of Gauri's Work About an hour ago, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of her work on Twitter and wrote, "Designed to impress... ARTH ..the latest Dining destination in bandra #gaurikhandesigns.." Gauri's PDA For SRK Coming back to Gauri & Shahrukh, recently, Gauri had shared her throwback picture with the man of her life and boy, you can see, how hot they look in this picture!

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his forthcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal and like a sweet wife, Gauri Khan was also seen promoting film's first look posters.

The film is all set to release on August 4, 2017.