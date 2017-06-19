 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan's Princess Suhana Khan Steals Mommy Gauri Khan's Thunder & Her Pictures Are Just Wow!

Yesterday, Gauri Khan along with hubby Shahrukh Khan spotted at the opening of Arth restaurant in Mumbai and many celebs showed up to show their support & love for Mrs Khan!

But it was SRK-Gauri's daughter, Suhana Khan, who set many tongues wagging with her ultra-glamorous avatar. Have a look at her pictures below that has set the Internet on fire!

SRK With Suhana The daddy-daughter duo looked super awesome as they pose for the media, gathered outside the restaurant. Suhana With Her Friends Deanne Panday shared this picture on her Instagram page with the caption, "With my babies #funnight #friends #mykids #love." Gauri Khan Looked Super Hot! Gauri Khan is surely one of those few star wives, who is ageing in reverse! Shweta Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, who shares a great rapport with Gauri, was also spotted at the opening of Arth and boy, she looked no less stunning than Mrs Khan! Sussanne With Gauri Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan shared this picture with the caption, "ARTH Bandra mumbai, a must visit to sparkle the soul ❤️" Aww, You Two! Farah Khan too shared a selfie with Gauri Khan from the last night and praised the latter by saying, "Congratulations @gaurikhan on designing the coolest space #arth even i stayed up till 1 am." A Star Studded Affair In picture: Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shahrukh Khan & Suhana Khan pose for the shutterbugs. Sid & Alia Among other celebs, the rumoured love birds, Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt were also spotted chilling with the Khan parivaar at the do. Jacqueline & Sonam B-town Bffs Sonam Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez glams up the event with their 'oh-so-gorgeous' avatars. SSR & Kriti S Sushant Singh Rajput & Kriti Sanon were also among others, who attended the opening of Arth, Mumbai.

