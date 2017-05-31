 »   »   » THANK GOD! Shahrukh Khan Escapes Unhurt; Tragedy Averted On The Sets Of Aanand. L. Rai's Next

We had told that Shahrukh Khan has kickstarted the shooting for Aanand. L. Rai's upcoming film which has him playing a dwarf.

The film was earlier supposed to be shot in Meerut. However due to some reasons, later things changed and a massive set, recreating the bylanes of Meerut, was created in the bay.



However on Sunday, a minor tragedy occurred on the sets of the film. Read on to know more...



A Major Portion Of The Ceiling Collapsed On The Sets Of Aanand. L. Rai's Next As per a Mumbai Mirror report, a large portion of the ceiling collapsed on the set, giving minor injuries to two members from the crew.

The members fell under the rubble and had to be immediately rushed to a hospital, where they were discharged later after getting the appropriate treatment.



A Prop Ladder Fell On The Makeshift Ceiling The tabloid further quoted a source present on the film's set saying, "A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor.

Shahrukh Khan Has A Narrow Escape The source further added, "Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed. Shooting was stalled for two days and will resume later this week."

Cloudy Weather Condition Was The Main Culprit When the tabloid got in touch with the doctor, who treated the injured crew members, he too confirmed the news.

The film's spokesperson blamed the extremely cloudy weather condition for the mishap and revealed that it is one of the key reasons for the shoot being stalled.

Shahrukh's Looks Under Wraps The makers have beefed up the security to heavily guard SRK's dwarf look from the film. Reportedly Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif play his leading ladies in the film.



Stay tuned for more updates.