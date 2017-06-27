Lovely Pics! Shahrukh Khan Greets Fans With AbRam; Says Can't Thank People Enough For Tolerating Him
It has been 25 years since his first film Deewana hit the screens, and the magic of Shahrukh Khan's super stardom was there for all to see outside his bungalow Mannat on the occasion of Eid.
Thousands of fans gathered to get a glimpse of the actor, who says it's this love that keeps him motivated. Shahrukh worked in the television industry before moving on to films. Deewana had released on June 25, 1992.
How He Keeps Himself Motivated
Asked about how he keeps himself motivated, Shahrukh told the media here: "For instance, today, so many people are waiting outside my house just to see me.''
Special Eid For Shahrukh
This year, Eid is all the more special for him because it marks 25 years of Deewana, which set the pace for a successful career for the actor, who has earned the epithet of Bollywood's 'Badshah'. He is happy about doing something that "I love doing".
I Will Be Turning 52 This Year
"Twenty-five years is a long time... It means half of my lifetime I spent here in this industry. I will be turning 52 this year.''
I Can Never Thank People Enough
''I can never thank people enough to have tolerated me for years with love," Shahrukh told media with folded hands.
There Is A Rule In My House For My Children
These days his daughter Suhana is seen very comfortable in front of the camera. Asked about rumours that she will also pursue a career in films, the father of three said: "Just because they come out to the public does not mean they want to be an actor.''
''My children will finish their studies as there's a rule in my house that they have to be minimum a graduate."
Aryan & Suhana Will Study To Be An Actor
"So, both Suhana and Aryan have to finish their studies before anything else. After that, if they want to be an actor, they will study to be an actor."
Shahrukh Khan's Eid Plans
For Eid, the actor had organised a special meet-and-greet for the media. He said his other plans for the day included spending time with his children and family members. He said he even would like to cook for them.
"I only can make pasta, and I made it once when my daughter said, 'Theek thaak bane hai (They are okay)', which means this time I will make it better," quipped Shahrukh, adding that he is neither a foodie nor fussy about food.
He mentioned though that "some biryani will come in from Salman's (Salman Khan) house". With inputs from IANS.