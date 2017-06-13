 »   »   » How Sweet! Shahrukh Khan Embarks On A Road Trip Just To Meet Juhi Chawla In Austria

How Sweet! Shahrukh Khan Embarks On A Road Trip Just To Meet Juhi Chawla In Austria

By:
Juhi Chawla was holidaying in Austria with her husband Jai Mehta, daughter Jhanvi and son Arjun and Shahrukh Khan was in the country too. Getting wind that Juhi is in Austria, Shahrukh Khan embarked on a two-hour road trip just to meet Juhi and spend time with her. So sweet, right?

Mumbai Mirror reported that Shahrukh Khan sat with Juhi Chawla and her family at a coffee shop of the hotel they were staying and they all savoured endless cups of hot chocolate and the talks went on for hours together. They were also spotted shopping at a local store next to the hotel and they picked up local artefacts to bring back to India.

Read more about: shahrukh khan, juhi chawla
Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 15:47 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...

