 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan On Suhana's Public Appearances: We Aren't Taking Her Out To Make Her An Actress

Yesterday, while celebrating Eid with the media, Shahrukh Khan talked about his three children - Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

The superstar also talked about the Bollywood entry of Aryan and Suhana and here's what the actor has to say about the same!

SRK On Aryan-Suhana's Bollywood Career SRK, who has always been protective about his family, said, "My children will first have to finish their studies. In my house, a person has to at least be a graduate or they won't be allowed to enter the house." Study Comes First For The Khans "Suhana is still in Class 11. So she has five years of studies left. Aryan has four years left. If Suhana wants to be an actor, then she will study to be an actor. So there is a long long way to go." SRK On Suhana, Making Public Appearances "Just because she makes public appearances does not mean that we are taking her out so that people will notice her and make her an actress," he said. SRK On Making Mahabharat Actor Shahrukh Khan, who has earlier expressed his interest in making a movie on Mahabharat, on Monday said he has been reading the epic for one-and-a-half years. I Narrate Mahabharat To Abram: SRK "I have been reading Mahabharat for one-and-a-half years. I like the stories in it. I narrate them for AbRam in a very exciting way," he told the media after Eid celebrations at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai. SRK Also Narrates Islam Stories To AbRam "Similarly, I narrate to him stories from Islam. We should love each other's religion. I hope my children do the same. I hope they learn about all the religions, respect them and enjoy the facts and the beauty in them," said Shahrukh. SRK On CBFC At the do, Shahrukh Khan also reacted to the censor board's disapproval of the term intercourse in a promotional video, saying neither he nor people associated with his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal need to use anything 'disrespectful' to sell it. Here's What SRK Has To Say "On a serious note, neither I, nor anyone in the film - Imtiaz, Irshad (lyricist Irshad Kamil) sahab, Pritam da or anyone would use any disrespectful word, that hurts a family or anyone's sentiment. We are yet to send the film to the censors and they should watch the whole film to decide." Here's How SRK's Film Landed In Trouble In one of the 'mini-trails' of the Imtiaz Ali movie, actress Anushka Sharma is seen handing over an 'indemnity bond' to Shahrukh, saying there won't be any legal ramifications if the couple ends up having intercourse.

This didn't go down well with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, who condemned the telecast of the mini-trail which was meant for digital consumption only. After the brouhaha, he demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of 'intercourse'.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4.