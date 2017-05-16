 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Praises Baahubali 2! Says It's A Movie Filled With Guts & Glory!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has praised S.S
Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and said that the film reached the pinnacle
of success as the film-makers had guts and that is what led to it's
glory! Speaking at the Ted Talk in Vancouver SRK said,
"Not just the success with numbers but the vision, just the
thought. No guts, no glory and Baahubali stands for that. I saw
Baahubali part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet.
It's an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part
two as well."
SRK On Baahubali 2
"It's not just the success of Baahubali, but the fact that there
was someone making Baahubali part one."
SRK On Rajamouli
"Mr S.S. Rajamouli is always inspirational," revealed Shahrukh
Khan.
SRK Praises Rajamouli
"Whichever film he'll make. And there are some other directors,
producers also who do that. It's heartening and encourages every
filmmaker. Me too."
Ted Talk
Shahrukh Khan gave a speech at the Ted Talk in
Vancouver.
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan was last seen in the film Raees and it fared
pretty well at the box office.
Speeches
Shahrukh Khan has been giving inspiring speeches at Ted Talk
lately.
Baahubali 2
SRK said that Indian cinema must be technologically
equipped to survive in the future.
Right On Top!
Baahubali 2 is now the highest grossing film in India.
Overseas!
Baahubalu 2 has fared well even in the international
markets.
Baahubali 2
The box office collection for Baahubali 2 is pretty strong and
solid even in its fourth week.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 16:59 [IST]
