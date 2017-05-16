 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Praises Baahubali 2! Says It's A Movie Filled With Guts & Glory!

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has praised S.S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and said that the film reached the pinnacle of success as the film-makers had guts and that is what led to it's glory! Speaking at the Ted Talk in Vancouver SRK said,

"Not just the success with numbers but the vision, just the thought. No guts, no glory and Baahubali stands for that. I saw Baahubali part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet. It's an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part two as well."