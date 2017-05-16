 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Praises Baahubali 2! Says It's A Movie Filled With Guts & Glory!

Shahrukh Khan praises S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 by saying that the film is filled with guts and glory. SRK also stressed on the need to be technologically equipped for the survival of Indian cinema


The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has praised S.S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and said that the film reached the pinnacle of success as the film-makers had guts and that is what led to it's glory! Speaking at the Ted Talk in Vancouver SRK said,

"Not just the success with numbers but the vision, just the thought. No guts, no glory and Baahubali stands for that. I saw Baahubali part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet. It's an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part two as well."

SRK On Baahubali 2

"It's not just the success of Baahubali, but the fact that there was someone making Baahubali part one."

SRK On Rajamouli

"Mr S.S. Rajamouli is always inspirational," revealed Shahrukh Khan.

SRK Praises Rajamouli

"Whichever film he'll make. And there are some other directors, producers also who do that. It's heartening and encourages every filmmaker. Me too."

Ted Talk

Shahrukh Khan gave a speech at the Ted Talk in Vancouver.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan was last seen in the film Raees and it fared pretty well at the box office.

Speeches

Shahrukh Khan has been giving inspiring speeches at Ted Talk lately.

Baahubali 2

SRK said that Indian cinema must be technologically equipped to survive in the future.

Right On Top!

Baahubali 2 is now the highest grossing film in India.

Overseas!

Baahubalu 2 has fared well even in the international markets.

Baahubali 2

The box office collection for Baahubali 2 is pretty strong and solid even in its fourth week.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 16:59 [IST]
