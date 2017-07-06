 »   »   » Selfie Le Le Re! Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Picture Perfect Moment Is Giving Us Such Happy Vibes

Here's one more instance of Bollywood's Karan Arjun, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan giving us friendship goals! After Shahrukh Khan's magician act as Gogo Pasha in Salman's Tubelight, it's time for the latter to return the favour.

While we already told you that Salman will be shaking a leg as a cameo in SRK's upcoming film helmed by Aanand L. Rai, it seems that the two superstars are having a good time on the sets and this picture says it all...

The Million Dollar Selfie We recently came across a selfie clicked by a crew member posing with SRK and Salman. Such happy vibes naa! When SRK Let The Cat Out Of The Bag It was Shahrukh who had revealed about Salman's cameo in his film. King Khan was quoted as saying, "There is a guest appearance in Aanand's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role." And guess what! Within a week the duo were snapped shooting for the song at a suburban studio. Shahrukh's Reaction To Tubelight When asked if he watched Tubelight, SRK had revealed, "I liked it. I saw it one and half time, first time, I saw the full film and then saw the first half again at 4 AM in the morning. I liked it." SRK's Token Of Appreciation For Salman The grapevine is abuzz with rumours about how Shahrukh surprised Salman with a brand new luxurious car when the latter arrived on the sets of Aanand L. Rai film to shoot his cameo.

Well now, we just can't wait to see the two superstars sharing screen space! What about doing a full-fledged film together next time, guys?