 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Teams Up With Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma For The Dwarf Film!

Shahrukh Khan Teams Up With Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma For The Dwarf Film!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Finally, the starcast of Aanand L Rai's upcoming dwarf film has been confirmed and the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The surprising part is that despite Katrina and Anushka working in the same film, they'll not be seen together on the silver screen.

Aanand L Rai opened up to Bombay Times by saying, "All three characters have a newness about them. The film is not a rom-com or a pure love story. It's about new-age relationships. I can't talk about Katrina's or Anushka's characters. While everyone knows that SRK plays a dwarf, there's a lot more to it than just that."

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif to star in Aanand L Rai's upcoming dwarf film alongside Shahrukh Khan.

Starcast

Starcast

It took quite a long time for the starcast to be confirmed.

Leading Lady

Leading Lady

The film also stars Anushka Sharma in a lead role.

Pretty Interesting

Pretty Interesting

Despite working in the same film, Katrina and Anushka will not be seen on the silver screen together.

New & Different

New & Different

It's quite interesting to see Aanand L Rai crafting the dwarf film which is something new in Bollywood.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Successful Kat!

Successful Kat!

We guess the year 2017-18 will bring success to Katrina Kaif's career as she'll be seen alongside two big Khans.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's role in the movie has not been revealed by Aanand L Rai.

A Good Move

A Good Move

Aanand L Rai has kept the entire storyline of his upcoming film under wraps.

Experiments Galore

Experiments Galore

It's good to see Bollywood experimenting with newer ideas nowadays.

Can't Wait

Can't Wait

Well, we certainly can't wait for the dwarf film to hit the theatres!

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos