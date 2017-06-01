Shahrukh Khan Teams Up With Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma For The Dwarf Film!
Finally, the starcast of Aanand L Rai's upcoming dwarf film has been confirmed and the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The surprising part is that despite Katrina and Anushka working in the same film, they'll not be seen together on the silver screen.
Aanand L Rai opened up to Bombay Times by saying, "All three characters have a newness about them. The film is not a rom-com or a pure love story. It's about new-age relationships. I can't talk about Katrina's or Anushka's characters. While everyone knows that SRK plays a dwarf, there's a lot more to it than just that."
Pretty Interesting
Despite working in the same film, Katrina and Anushka will not be seen on the silver screen together.
New & Different
It's quite interesting to see Aanand L Rai crafting the dwarf film which is something new in Bollywood.
Successful Kat!
We guess the year 2017-18 will bring success to Katrina Kaif's career as she'll be seen alongside two big Khans.