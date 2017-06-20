Shahrukh Khan Threatens To Rip Off Aryan Khan's Lips If He Kisses A Girl!
Shahrukh Khan in a candid interview with DNA said that he'd rip off Aryan Khan's lips if he ever kisses a girl and will do a big favour to the girl's father. Well, of course SRK meant it in a funny way with his unique metaphor and that shows how much he really respects women! When asked how would you react if Aryan kisses a girl, SRK quirkily said,
"I'd rip off Aryan's lips. I can't rip off a girl's lips that's not a charming gentlemanly thing to do. (Laughs) So, I will rip off Aryan's lips, on behalf of the girl's father. (Smiles) You can't touch or harm a girl."
Bold Stance
In Koffee With Karan, SRK had said that he's rip off the guy's lips who'd try to kiss Suhana.
Humour Is Great
Shahrukh Khan is known for his humour and tells the wackiest things by using metaphors.
Baadshah Of Humour
Shahrukh Khan's interviews will never bore you and he'll say the most craziest things out of the blue.