 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Threatens To Rip Off Aryan Khan's Lips If He Kisses A Girl!

Shahrukh Khan in a candid interview with DNA said that he'd rip off Aryan Khan's lips if he ever kisses a girl and will do a big favour to the girl's father. Well, of course SRK meant it in a funny way with his unique metaphor and that shows how much he really respects women! When asked how would you react if Aryan kisses a girl, SRK quirkily said,

"I'd rip off Aryan's lips. I can't rip off a girl's lips that's not a charming gentlemanly thing to do. (Laughs) So, I will rip off Aryan's lips, on behalf of the girl's father. (Smiles) You can't touch or harm a girl."