 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Aanand L Rai: You Have The Most Beautiful Daughter And Wife

Shahrukh Khan To Aanand L Rai: You Have The Most Beautiful Daughter And Wife

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Shahrukh Khan is enjoying working with Aanand L. Rai for his next. The superstar has thanked the filmmaker for bringing happiness on the sets.

"This Aanand L Rai brings so much happiness on sets and the reason is because he has the most beautiful daughter and wife...Dimples overload. Thanks sir," SRK tweeted on Sunday.

shahrukh-khan-to-aanand-l-rai-you-have-the-most-beautiful-daughter-and-wife

Responding to SRK's compliment, Rai posted, "Love you Khan saab... Shayad meri kismat mein dimple wale logon se bahut pyar milna likha hua hai (I think I am destined to get love and admiration from people with dimples)... Thank you for being there sir. You inspire."

Salman Khan: I Think Eventually My Exes Realized That I Was Not That Bad!

Shahrukh too sports dimples.

He is currently busy with Rai's upcoming film in which he reportedly plays a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Earlier this week, the 'Fan' star escaped an accident on the sets of the film when a portion of the ceiling fell off.

Apart from the accident this week, the 51-year-old also became a victim of a death hoax when an European news network titled El Pais TV reportedly announced a 'breaking news' that Shahrukh was 'killed along with seven others when a private jet he was travelling in crashed'.

Addressing all the reports, SRK posted, "Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film."

Shahrukh Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: shahrukh khan, aanand l rai, srk
Other articles published on Jun 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos