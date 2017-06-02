 »   »   » He Is Such A Sport! Shahrukh Khan's Witty Response On His Death Rumours Will Make You Go LOL

Phew..this week had some really weird rumours doing the rounds. Actor Shahrukh Khan became the latest victim of a death hoax when a European news network announced that he was 'killed in a plane crash along with seven others.

Of course, mayhem immediately prevailed on the social media so much so that even the Joint Commisioner of Mumbai Police had to contact SRK's management to confirm the reports.

But the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' knows how to find humour in such strange situations. Finally, here's how he shut all rumours to rest with this one tweet...

Thank God, It's Friday SRK wrote on his Twitter handle, "TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! Accident On The Sets Of Aanand L. Rai's next Reportedly a portion of ceiling collapsed on the set of Aanand L.Rai's next in Film City. Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the incident. The shooting has been stalled for the time being and is expected to resume later this week. Death Hoax A source was quoted saying to Mumbai Mirror, "This isn't the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax. But this time, the gravity of the situation was worse since the news made it to a WhatsApp group of Mumbai's top cops. It had already been picked up by legitimate French and Indian websites. SRK's team had to field calls all day." Rumours Doing The Rounds About The Title Of SRK-Imtiaz's Film Speculations are also rife about the title of Shahrukh's upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali. Names right from 'The Ring', 'Rehnuma' to 'Raula' has been doing the rounds but the makers still haven't let the cat out of the bag. Meanwhile SRK's Got Two New Love Interests Hold your horses... we are talking about the leading ladies of his dwarf film with Aanand L. Rai. Finally it's out that Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have come onboard for this project.

Well, one must say this week has been quite eventful for Mr Khan! What do you have to say folks?