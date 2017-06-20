Shenaz Treasury Has A Splendid Holiday In Greece & The Pictures Are Breathtaking!
By: Vinod Dsouza
The lovely Shenaz Tresury had a wonderful time holidaying in Greece and she visited the exotic beaches, popular restaurants and famous sightseeing places an man, all the pictures look like a dream and will tempt you to pack your bags and head off straight to Greece on a holiday.
The pictures where she's sitting by the lakeside looks so calm and peaceful and that is what everyone needs after a hard days of work. Shenaz is truly living the life and rejuvenating herself away from her day to day work. Check out the pictures below!
Shenaz Treasury
Shenaz Treasury visited the Herodeon, an ancient amphitheater which was built 2000 years ago.
Hydra Island
Shenaz goes on an island hopping and visits the Hydra Island situated in Greece. The backdrop is just fantastic!
