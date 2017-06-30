 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty: My Son Viaan Has No Idea Why I'm Famous!

Being a star kid can get you all the attention and fame and Shilpa Shetty's five-year-old son Viaan had a tough time understanding as to why random people walk around and ask to take selfies with his mother. She said,

"As a child, Viaan has no sense of why people are coming to take pictures of me. He still doesn't know the concept of being popular and famous. I can see that he has now gradually started to get his head around it. Now he is like, 'Mama you are famous."

She continued, "Whenever he sees me on the television, he knows that I am famous. His friends call me Shilpa Shetty and he often gets curious and asks, 'Why do they call you Shilpa Shetty?' It's wonderful to interact with children. They come up the most interesting questions."

Apart from posing for selfies with her fans, Shilpa Shetty has also been educating people about eating healthy and working out regularly to maintain fitness. She's also teaching people about yoga and has released her own DVD as well.