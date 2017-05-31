 »   »   » Shooting Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Was Fun: Karishma Tanna

Actress Karishma Tanna, who has a cameo in the biopic on Sanjay Dutt, says the experience of working with director Rajkumar Hirani and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal was a lot of fun, courtesy their jokes and pranks.

"Ranbir, Raju Sir and Vicky used to crack jokes and pulled my leg with a poker face. I don't know them that well to know whether they were lying or making a story up. I used to happily listen to those stories and after some days, I would realise that was all made up."

"I really like light-hearted and humourous people. Ranbir, Raju Sir and Vicky were a lot of fun on set," Karishma told IANS over phone from Bengaluru where she launched the apparel collection of Skechers Performance apparel range.

The 34-year-old actress, who first featured in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, later went on to do other projects on the small screen. She ventured into Bollywood in 2005 with Dosti: Friends Forever. She also did a Kannada movie titled I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona.

In 2013, came yet another Bollywood outing for her -- Grand Masti.

Since she was promoting an apparel line, she was asked about the importance of fashion in her life. She said, "Fashion for me is reviving different things -- I like to stand out everytime I dress up and what I'm comfortable in. I need to be extremely confident and comfortable in the attire I wear."

"As actors, it is our job to stay up to the mark and we were prepared for it before entering this industry. In my mind, it is there that I am an actress and I have to be good and these are the things I have to keep in mind to have a great career."

"I like keeping myself hydrated and taking care of my body, skin, hair... I feel it's good to maintain yourself," she added.