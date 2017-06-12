 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Announces New Release Date Of Haseena Parkar With This Intense Poster!

While box office clashes always resulted into divided business, it looks like filmmakers have finally learnt the lesson the hard way.

After Shahrukh Khan preponing the release date of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal to 4th August to avoid locking horns with Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, here's one more film which has shuffled its release date.



Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Gets A New Release Date The actress shared the new release date i.e 18th August with her fans with a brand new poster. The makers have rechristened the film's name to Haseena Parkar from Haseena- The Queen Of Mumbai.

Shraddha's Intense Look Is Killin' Us In the new poster, Shraddha is seen in a burkha only showing off her fierce eyes. It's captioned as "Atthasi cases darj par court mein hajri sirf ek baar."

No More Clash Haseena was earlier slated to release on 14th July alongside Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. However the film was then delayed to 28th July.

But still the clash wasn't averted with Arjun Kapoor- Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan hitting the big screens on the same day.

Since the makers were looking out for a solo release for their film, they have now decided on a new release date i.e 18th August, 2017.



Shraddha Sharing Screen Space with Siddhant Kapoor For The First Time Haseena has the real life siblings Shraddha and Siddhant Kapoor working together for the first time. While Shraddha plays the title role, her brother essays the dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Romantic Still Meanwhile recently we came across this lovey-dovey still featuring 'Haseena' Shraddha and her reel life hubby played by Ankur Bhatia.



Talking about the film's release date, it needs to be seen if Haseena manages to win everyone's heart since it's a solo release now.