 »   »   » REALLY? Shraddha Kapoor Feels SHOCKED About Completing 7 Years In Bollywood!

Shraddha Kapoor forayed into Bollywood with Teen Patti way back in 2010. But it took Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 for the girl to establish her hold in the industry. Since then, Shraddha never looked back.

Now, the doe-eyed actress has completed seven years in the tinsel town and here's what she told a leading daily (Hindustan Times)...

We Shot Teen Patti For Two And A Half Years Talking about it, Shraddha said, "Actually, no one knows that we shot for Teen Patti for two and-a-half years. So I started shooting for the film in August 2007. By that logic, if you actually calculate, then I have completed almost 10 years Shraddha's Reaction On Completing Almost A Decade In The Industry When asked about how it felt to complete a decade, Shraddha said, "No, I don't feel it (laughs). I feel shocked about it. It makes me think, ‘Really? What?" I Feel Like I Know Something Now Quiz her if she looks back at the times that has gone by and she says, "Yes, I do that every now and then. I do that just to relive those memories. Sometimes, it feels nice to look back and think, ‘Oh, during my first film, I didn't even know that there's a term called ‘mark' on a film set' or that ‘one shouldn't block the lighting on the sets.' But now, I feel like I know something (smiles). My Start Had A Lot Of Struggles Shraddha added, "But by now, you have had so many hits to your credit starting with Aashiqui 2...I actually didn't start off with a bang. I look at Teen Patti as my start. My start had a lot of struggles, but I think all those efforts paid off as I was fortunate enough to get all the films that I eventually got, and I continue to get." I Feel Fortunate To Have Signed Saina Now "I am really fortunate to have signed Saina now. I think that's going to be my hardest film till date, and it is going to entail months and months of preparation." When A Film Flops, It Affects Me A Lot With both hits and flops to her credit, Shraddha added, "At that time [when a film flops], it affects me a lot. But at the end of the day, you can only tell yourself not to take success to your head, and failure to your heart. I felt bad with Rock On 2 (2016) and OK Jaanu not doing well, but I brushed it off. But like any other actor, I always hope that my films do well. You Feel Better About Everything When You Turn To Your Comfort Zone Shraddha further revealed that her family and best friends are her comfort zone and added, "I go to my parents in both the situations. Actually, in all situations, I go to them because I feel whenever you turn to your comfort zone, you feel better about everything. It doesn't matter if you are feeling lost or experiencing ups-and-downs for whatever reason."

Well Shraddha, we just hope that you keep giving us entertaining films for years and years to come and give us ample of reasons to love you more and more!