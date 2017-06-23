 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Holidays In Italy With Her Bestie Eshanka Wahi! View Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor Holidays In Italy With Her Bestie Eshanka Wahi! View Pictures

By:
The lovely Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Italy with her bestie Eshanka Wahi and the duo are having one helluva time there all by themselves. They were visiting several tourist spots and also were seen riding a horse!

Yes, both Shraddha and Ekansha rode an Italian Stallion in the fields of Tuscany and Sharddha summed up her experience as, "What an experience!! Horse riding through this beautiful place!!! Can't get over it. With our amazing horses amidst the beauty of nature."Shraddha Kapoor holidays in Italy, Tuscany with her bestie Eshanka Wahi.

Italian Holiday

Shraddha and Eshanka holiday in Italy all by themselves.

Eshanka-Shraddha

Girls just wanna have fun with filters.

Dream Holiday

It's so lovely to be holidaying across Europe. Isn't it?

Italian Stallion

They also rode an Italian Stallion through the fields of Tuscany.

Just Wow!

This is truly an amazing experience!

The Streets Of Italy

Shraddha snaps a picture of Ekansha even before she's ready to pose.

Horse

"In love! Handsome Le Berche! My new friend!!" captioned Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram.

Girls

The girls had one helluva time holidaying in Italy.

