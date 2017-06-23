 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Holidays In Italy With Her Bestie Eshanka Wahi! View Pictures

The lovely Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Italy with her bestie Eshanka Wahi and the duo are having one helluva time there all by themselves. They were visiting several tourist spots and also were seen riding a horse!

Yes, both Shraddha and Ekansha rode an Italian Stallion in the fields of Tuscany and Sharddha summed up her experience as, "What an experience!! Horse riding through this beautiful place!!! Can't get over it. With our amazing horses amidst the beauty of nature."Shraddha Kapoor holidays in Italy, Tuscany with her bestie Eshanka Wahi.