 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra; Who Will Bag A Role In Kabir Khan's Web-Series?

Recently Kabir Khan had revealed about venturing into the web space with a web-series titled The Forgotten Army which he has been trying to make since his early days as a documentary filmmaker.

Now, since Tubelight has already released, one hears that the filmmaker is now focussing on this project which is based on the Indian National Army.



It's Not Just The Story Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose While talking about the web series to a leading daily Kabir said, "For me, it's not the story of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Everyone knows about him, but what about the soldiers in his army? What happened to them? That's what the web series is about.

It's an epic and pans across six to eight episodes. Each episode will be around 40 minutes long so the total runtime would be almost equivalent to two feature films."



Sorry But No Saif There were rumours doing the rounds that Saif Ali Khan was approached for the web-series. However, Kabir denied the news and brushed it off as mere rumours.

Has Shraddha Kapoor Been Approached? Now, as per a report in DNA, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached for the web-series.

The Web-Series Has A Very Important Female Character "There's a very important female character in The Forgotten Army. The Azad Hind Fauj also had the only women fighting infantry unit in the history of wars. It was called the Rani Jhansi regiment. So the female character will be leading that unit in the web series," added Kabir and also revealed that the casting process was still underway.

Shraddha Has Liked The Idea The report further stated that Shraddha has like the idea and is taking a call on the same.

But Wait! Parineeti Chopra Might Give Some Competition To Shraddha One hears that Parineeti Chopra is Kabir's second choice but he feels that Shraddha is perfect for the character.

When Kabir Promised A Web-Series On A Lavish Scale Recently when we had caught up with Kabir Khan during Tubelight promotions, the film-maker had told us, "In our country we still feel that web is somewhere between TV and films. They are far bigger than our films. My web-series whenever I end up doing it will be far bigger than two of my biggest films put together in terms of scale and budget. Mind you, with newcomers, they don't even need stars. That's the most refreshing point."



