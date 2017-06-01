 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Shoots For Last Schedule Of ‘Haseena Parkar’ In Pune

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen playing the lead role in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming film 'Haseena Parkar', which is based on the life of dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, is shooting for the last schedule of the film in Pune.

A source attached to the film said, "Shraddha spent Tuesday canning her portions, which include a court sequence at Deccan College and a theatre in the vicinity that were cordoned off for the shoot."

Prabhas Might DITCH Anushka Shetty For This Newbie [Details Inside]

"The college has been converted into a court for the shoot. When Shraddha was informed that the shoot is happening in Pune, she was excited to travel by road as she has fond memories of the city."

"As a child, she would often travel to the city by road to visit her late maternal grandparents who lived there." We also have learned that the film will be wrapped up in the coming couple of days.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Haseena Parkar', which stars Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim, is being presented by Swiss Entertainment and has been produced by Nahid Khan.