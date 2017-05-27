I Won’t Hesitate To Have Children Before Marriage: Shruti Haasan
By: Vinod Dsouza
Shruti Haasan indeed made a bold statement regarding 'marriage and children' during her recent interaction with the media when she was asked about her thoughts on getting married and raising children. She opened up and said,
"Presently I am not thinking of marriage but I will marry when I feel it's right time. If I find my right choice, I won't hesitate to have children even before marriage. I am not worried about the media and other people."
Children Before Marriage
She said if she finds the right man, she wouldn't mind having children before marriage.
Music Is Great
A music lover, Shruti Haasan has collaborated with a rock band named Dinosaur Pile-up in the UK.
