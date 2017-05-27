 »   »   » I Won’t Hesitate To Have Children Before Marriage: Shruti Haasan

I Won’t Hesitate To Have Children Before Marriage: Shruti Haasan

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Shruti Haasan indeed made a bold statement regarding 'marriage and children' during her recent interaction with the media when she was asked about her thoughts on getting married and raising children. She opened up and said,

"Presently I am not thinking of marriage but I will marry when I feel it's right time. If I find my right choice, I won't hesitate to have children even before marriage. I am not worried about the media and other people."

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan made a bold statement during her recent interaction with the media.

Children Before Marriage

Children Before Marriage

She said if she finds the right man, she wouldn't mind having children before marriage.

Marriage On The Cards?

Marriage On The Cards?

Shruti Haasan revealed that she's not thinking about marriage at the moment.

Wedding Plans

Wedding Plans

She said she'll tie the knot when the time is right.

Bold Talk

Bold Talk

Having children before marriage is considered one of the greatest sins in Indian society.

Rebel!

Rebel!

Shruti Haasan really took the society head on with her statements.

Cannes 2017

Cannes 2017

Shruti Haasan walked the red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival 2017.

Bollywood

Bollywood

She currently has no Bollywood offers in hand.

Music Is Great

Music Is Great

A music lover, Shruti Haasan has collaborated with a rock band named Dinosaur Pile-up in the UK.

Bold Actress

Bold Actress

Shruti Haasan is certainly a bold actress from India.

Read more about: Shruti Haasan
Other articles published on May 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos