 »   »   » HATERS BEWARE! Shruti Haasan REACTS To Reports Of Her Lip Job & Her Answer Does Make A Lot Of Sense

Most of you would agree that Shruti Haasan is one of the most beautiful actresses that we have in the industry! Her good looks and charm has the men swooning over her.

However a couple of days back, the actress has heavily slammed on the social media for allegedly getting a lip job done. There were people putting up recent pictures of the actress and pointing out how she has undergone a surgery.

Finally Shruti has reacted to all these reports while talking to Mid-day. Read on to know what she had to say...

It's My Face, My Body While the 'Behen Hogi Teri' actress didn't confirm or deny getting a lip job done, she did slam all the haters. Shruti was quoted saying, "It's my face, my body. What I do with it is nobody's business." I Am Not Answerable To Anybody She further added, "What people write about me on social media does not bother me. I am not answerable to anyone." Shruti Was Also Slammed For Putting On Weight The actress was also recently trolled for for gaining a considerable amount of weight, however it was quickly clarified that she had gained it for her upcoming movie Behen Hogi Teri. The Unnecessary Chatter About Weight Must Be Filtered Reacting to trolls about her weight, Shruti said, "Looking good is part of our job, but the unnecessary chatter about weight must be filtered. Maintaining an ‘acceptable' figure for an actress is impossible. We are human. We gain and lose weight for roles ans sometimes naturally too." On The Work Front, Shruti Recently Opted Out Of Sanghamitra After promoting the period drama Sanghamitra at Cannes, Shruti left everyone in a shock when she walked out of the film. Later her spokesperson revealed that she opted out of the film because she had not received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar.

Coming back to Shruti's reaction on her looks being trolled, we feel that the actress does have a valid point to make! What do you think, guys?