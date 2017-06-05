 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra To Start Aiyaary Shoot In Kashmir

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finished shooting for the Ittefaq remake and will soon head for the shoot of Aiyaary to Kashmir.

"I just finished shooting Ittefaq. I am done with it. Now I'm going to start Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary very soon. I am going to Kashmir and shoot. So, I am prepping for that and looking forward for that shoot," Sidharth Malhotra tols IANS at a recent event.



Aiyaary is a crime drama written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.



Asked about the difference between style and fashion, Sidharth Malhotra said, "Style is something that you have and fashion is something that you buy. So, I believe in a variety of things which changes every day. It goes by my mood, by the month."



Speaking on the most stylish man and woman in the film industry, Siddharth Malhotra said, "Best man is Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, and also Saif Ali Khan... Among the women, of course, Sonam Kapoor and I think Priyanka Chopra."