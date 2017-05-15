 »   »   » Simran Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Wins You Over With Her Cute Antics!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Her last film Rangoon may have terribly bombed at the box office
but Kangana Ranaut has bounced back to action and is all geared up
to steal away your hearts with her latest film titled Simran.
The makers have released the first teaser of the film which has
the actress at her quirky best. She is seen engaging in some cute
antics which surely promises to bring a smile on your face.
The teaser video sans its dialogues does strike a chord with
you! Check it out here...
If reports are to be believed then Kangana plays the role of a
Gujarati NRI, Praful Patel - a housekeeper, who gets embroiled in a
crime.
Earlier while talking to a leading daily, the writer of the film
Apurva Asrani had shed some light on Kangana's role.
He was quoted as saying, "When I moved abroad at 21 to study, I
dressed funny and spoke in an odd accent. I was a misfit but wanted
to fit in. Praful (Kangana's character) comes from that space. She
likes to gamble with life. That comes from my brother, Ricky, who
assisted me on the script. He can play Poker for hours, clean the
table with a straight face.
Praful is a divorcee, yet doesn't let a patriarchal society hold
her back. That comes from my sister Malvika. Then, there's graph
Kangana has found to make Praful her own. She is a mix of so many
interesting people from our worlds."
Directed by Hansal Mehra, Simran is slated to release on 15th
September 2017.
