 »   »   » Simran Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Wins You Over With Her Cute Antics!

Her last film Rangoon may have terribly bombed at the box office but Kangana Ranaut has bounced back to action and is all geared up to steal away your hearts with her latest film titled Simran.

The makers have released the first teaser of the film which has the actress at her quirky best. She is seen engaging in some cute antics which surely promises to bring a smile on your face.



The teaser video sans its dialogues does strike a chord with you! Check it out here...



If reports are to be believed then Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati NRI, Praful Patel - a housekeeper, who gets embroiled in a crime.



Earlier while talking to a leading daily, the writer of the film Apurva Asrani had shed some light on Kangana's role.



He was quoted as saying, "When I moved abroad at 21 to study, I dressed funny and spoke in an odd accent. I was a misfit but wanted to fit in. Praful (Kangana's character) comes from that space. She likes to gamble with life. That comes from my brother, Ricky, who assisted me on the script. He can play Poker for hours, clean the table with a straight face.



Praful is a divorcee, yet doesn't let a patriarchal society hold her back. That comes from my sister Malvika. Then, there's graph Kangana has found to make Praful her own. She is a mix of so many interesting people from our worlds."



Directed by Hansal Mehra, Simran is slated to release on 15th September 2017.










