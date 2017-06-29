 »   »   » Shocking! Pregnant Soha Ali Khan Trolled For Wearing A Pink Saree At Her Baby Shower!

Soha Ali Khan, who is pregnant with her first child, uploaded a few pics from her baby shower ceremony recently. And you will be shocked to know that the actress got trolled for wearing a pink saree at the function.

People called her non-Muslim and alleged that she did not even wish Eid. Scroll down to know more details.

Soha's Baby Shower Picture Soha posted this picture and wrote, ''It isn't a party without balloons 🎈! @khemster2/'' Soha With Her Family. ''The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up! 💕'' She was soon trolled for posting these pictures. Troll: She's Not A Muslim "Dislike Soha Ali khan. Wdf image wearing . I swear she's not a Muslim ! Can't even say it's Eid." Troll: Shame On You "Inko sharm aati hai eid likhne me shame on you soha ali khan you r not a muslim." Supporter: She Is Free To Wear Whatever Her Wish "So what you wanted her to wear.. It's India and in every Indian state culture I'd different.. She is free to wear whatever her wish.. And Saree is Indian traditional clothing," and another one said: "Bengali Muslims dress up like this... I think she's allowed to wear what she wants." Supporter: What The Dress Has To Do With Religion "I don't believe people are trolling #SohaAliKhan for wearing a saree. What the dress has to do with religion, I will never understand."

However, Soha Ali Khan is not the only actress who has become the victim of these trolls. A few days back, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was slut shamed for wearing a bikini and posting the same on Instagram.

