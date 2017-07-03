 »   »   » After Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor Bumps Into Juhi Chawla In London! View Pics

It looks like Juhi Chawla is having company wherever she goes. Just a month ago while she was holidaying in Prague with her family, Shahrukh Khan took a two hour long drive just to meet her and spent hours with her family at a coffee shop and also went shopping with them.

Now, Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja bumped into Juhi Chawla in London, UK and the pictures are all over the social media. Check out the pictures below!