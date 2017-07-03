 »   »   » After Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor Bumps Into Juhi Chawla In London! View Pics

It looks like Juhi Chawla is having company wherever she goes. Just a month ago while she was holidaying in Prague with her family, Shahrukh Khan took a two hour long drive just to meet her and spent hours with her family at a coffee shop and also went shopping with them.
Now, Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja bumped into Juhi Chawla in London, UK and the pictures are all over the social media. Check out the pictures below!
London Time
Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja bumped into Juhi Chawla in London.
Sonam-Juhi
Sonam Kapoor shares a picture with Juhi Chawla and her son in London.
Anand-Sonam
Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend have a good time in London, UK.
Veerey Di Shaadi
She'll next be seen in the film Veerey Di Shaadi.
Chick Flick
Veerey Di Shaadi is Bollywood's first chick flick.
Friendship!
The film will showcase the friendship and bond between three girlfriends.
Starcast
The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.
Director's Cut
Veerey Di Shaadi is Rhea Kapoor's directorial debut.
The Kapoor's
Rhea Kapoor is the younger daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's sister.
Veerey Di Shaadi
Harshvardhan Kapoor has no part in the film Veerey Di Shaadi.
Postponed
The film's shooting got postponed as Kareena Kapoor was pregnant.
Resuming
The shoot of Veerey Di Shaadi will resume soon.
Neerja
She was last seen in the film Neerja in 2016.
Box Office
Neerja fared well at the box office.
Tragedy
The film was based on a real life hijack story of an aeroplane.
National Award
Sonam Kapoor also bagged the National Award for Neerja.
Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 11:33 [IST]
