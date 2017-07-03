 »   »   » After Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor Bumps Into Juhi Chawla In London! View Pics

After Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor Bumps Into Juhi Chawla In London! View Pics

Posted By:
It looks like Juhi Chawla is having company wherever she goes. Just a month ago while she was holidaying in Prague with her family, Shahrukh Khan took a two hour long drive just to meet her and spent hours with her family at a coffee shop and also went shopping with them.

Now, Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja bumped into Juhi Chawla in London, UK and the pictures are all over the social media. Check out the pictures below!

London Time

London Time

Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja bumped into Juhi Chawla in London.

Sonam-Juhi

Sonam-Juhi

Sonam Kapoor shares a picture with Juhi Chawla and her son in London.

Anand-Sonam

Anand-Sonam

Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend have a good time in London, UK.

Veerey Di Shaadi

Veerey Di Shaadi

She'll next be seen in the film Veerey Di Shaadi.

Chick Flick

Chick Flick

Veerey Di Shaadi is Bollywood's first chick flick.

Friendship!

Friendship!

The film will showcase the friendship and bond between three girlfriends.

Starcast

Starcast

The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

Director's Cut

Director's Cut

Veerey Di Shaadi is Rhea Kapoor's directorial debut.

The Kapoor's

The Kapoor's

Rhea Kapoor is the younger daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's sister.

Veerey Di Shaadi

Veerey Di Shaadi

Harshvardhan Kapoor has no part in the film Veerey Di Shaadi.

Postponed

Postponed

The film's shooting got postponed as Kareena Kapoor was pregnant.

Resuming

Resuming

The shoot of Veerey Di Shaadi will resume soon.

Neerja

Neerja

She was last seen in the film Neerja in 2016.

Box Office

Box Office

Neerja fared well at the box office.

Tragedy

Tragedy

The film was based on a real life hijack story of an aeroplane.

National Award

National Award

Sonam Kapoor also bagged the National Award for Neerja.

Sonam Kapoor
Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 11:33 [IST]
