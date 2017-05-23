 »   »   » LOVE KNOWS NO DISTANCE! Sonam Kapoor's Beau Anand Ahuja Kept A Close Eye On Her Cannes 2017 Look

Sonam Kapoor's recent red carpet appearances at Cannes 2017 have created a lot of buzz.

After Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan acing their red carpet appearances this year, Sonam too is making sure that she hits the bull's eye when it comes to fashion.

Amidst all this, her alleged beau Anand Ahuja made sure that he was following all her red carpet appearances and indulge in some PDA to give all men out there some perfect boyfriend goals.

Rhea's Post On Instagram Last night, Sonam's sister Rhea posted a shot on her Instagram page from the red carpet saying she loves the shot of Sonam getting of the car. Sonam's Beau Had Something Sweet To Say The moment Rhea posted the picture, Sonam's beau Anand Ahuja quickly commented 'loveee'. We are sure Sonam will be sporting a wide grin on her face post reading his comment. Love Is In The Air Recently Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi had revealed in an interview how Sonam introduced Anand as her 'boyfriend' when they met at the National Awards ceremony though the couple has been quite tight-lipped when it come to announcing their relationship status. Why Sonam Won't Talk About Her Personal Life Recently in an interview to HT Cafe, Sonam had said, "Honestly, that's one aspect of my life I choose to not speak about at all. I have nothing to hide, so the people close to me know all they need to. I work very hard and I don't feel the need to throw open discussions about my personal life. I'd rather people talk about my work." Sonam Glitters In Gold Coming back to Cannes, the Neerja actress looked stunning last night at the red carpet in a shimmery gold Elie Shaab gown with a plunging neckline. Her Day 1 Look At Cannes Earlier, Sonam looked every bit like a princess when she donned a gorgeous pink gown by Elie Saab at the red carpet on Day 1.

Which one of her two red carpet looks is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment box below.