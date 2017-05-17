 »   »   » Being Cunning? Sonam Kapoor Comments On Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Appearance [Pictures]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Ever since Deepika Padukone's pictures from Cannes got viral on
the social media, everybody just can't stop drooling over it!
Well, there is no doubt that we all loved it but read on to
know, what her rival, Sonam Kapoor thinks of her appearance.
Sonam On Deepika’s
Appearance
"I hope she (Deepika) has a good time. I don't think I should be
giving any advice to someone who has already walked several
international red carpets. I just believe in being myself," said
Sonam at an event.
Meanwhile, Check Out Deepika’s
Pics From Cannes
As we mentioned above, we just cannot get over how gorgeous does
she look!
Deepika With Anupama Chopra
"Sunshine all around on this beautiful morning. @deepikapadukone
exudes energy & postivity as she gears for her moment at
#Cannes70," Anupama Chopra shared the picture.
Deepika Interacts With The
Media
These pictures of Deepika Padukone, are from the media
interaction at Cannes, today.
Deepika Can’t Stop Smiling
Speaking about her experience at Cannes, Deepika told Anupama
Chopra, ""I have not stopped smiling since I got here. There is no
challenge. This is beautiful."
Dippy In Johanna Ortiz Gown
The Bajirao Mastani actress was seen donning Johanna Ortiz gown
for L'Oreal Paris press interview.
Stunning, Right?
This is the second look of Deepika Padukone. She can be seen
sporting a Galvan London dress.
Fab Or Drab? You Tell Us!
What do you think of Deepika Padukone's look from Cannes?
