 »   »   » Being Cunning? Sonam Kapoor Comments On Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Appearance [Pictures]

Ever since Deepika Padukone's pictures from Cannes got viral on the social media, everybody just can't stop drooling over it!

Well, there is no doubt that we all loved it but read on to know, what her rival, Sonam Kapoor thinks of her appearance.

Sonam On Deepika’s Appearance "I hope she (Deepika) has a good time. I don't think I should be giving any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets. I just believe in being myself," said Sonam at an event. Meanwhile, Check Out Deepika’s Pics From Cannes As we mentioned above, we just cannot get over how gorgeous does she look! Deepika With Anupama Chopra "Sunshine all around on this beautiful morning. @deepikapadukone exudes energy & postivity as she gears for her moment at #Cannes70," Anupama Chopra shared the picture. Deepika Interacts With The Media These pictures of Deepika Padukone, are from the media interaction at Cannes, today. Deepika Can’t Stop Smiling Speaking about her experience at Cannes, Deepika told Anupama Chopra, ""I have not stopped smiling since I got here. There is no challenge. This is beautiful." Dippy In Johanna Ortiz Gown The Bajirao Mastani actress was seen donning Johanna Ortiz gown for L'Oreal Paris press interview. Stunning, Right? This is the second look of Deepika Padukone. She can be seen sporting a Galvan London dress. Fab Or Drab? You Tell Us! What do you think of Deepika Padukone's look from Cannes?

Let us know in the comments section below!