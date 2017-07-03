 »   »   » THEY ARE FIGHTING AGAIN! Sonam Kapoor Gets ANGRY As Ranbir Kapoor Compares Her With Katrina Kaif!

It is to be believed that Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor seemed to have shared an amicable relationship, while shooting for Saawariya. But things turned sour between the duo, when Ranbir harboured feelings for Deepika and decided to move on from Sonam!

After a decade, things turned better between them and they both agreed to work together for the Dutt biopic but recently, a comparison by Ranbir, between Sonam & Katrina Kaif, have irked the former to the core.

Here's What Happened Recently, while promoting Jagga Jasoos and praising Katrina's style sense, Ranbir compared her with Sonam and said something like this, "Katrina is way ahead of people when it comes to fashion especially in India. She finds certain brands that nobody knows and she wears it 3 months before people get to know about it." Ranbir Compares Sonam & Katrina "That's why maybe people don't consider her (Katrina) like people consider Sonam Kapoor. I do believe there is some fashion icon somewhere inside her but she is very shy about it". This Comment Didn't Go Well With Sonam According to Pinkvilla, Sonam was not much happy with the recent statement of Ranbir. The source, who is a part of Sonam's BFF team, was quoted as saying, "Though Sonam finds Katrina quite stylish, she feels Ranbir even trying to compare her and Katrina, is very silly and random." Sonam Feels She's More Knowledgeable About Fashion "Sonam feels that she and Katrina are at completely different levels and that she has more knowledge in the fashion field than Katrina ever had." 'Kat Is Not Experimental At All' The source further added, "Sonam does not feel that Katrina has been experimental at all with her style and looks." Sonam Feels Ranbir Is Doing Everything For JJ "She feels it is a promotional stint by Ranbir for Jagga Jasoos." Ouch! "Sonam also believes that when Ranbir and her start promoting their Sanjay Dutt biopic together, Ranbir will change his tunes accordingly," added the sources. Have A Look At Sonam-Ranbir's Public Spat Things went really bad between the two in 2010, when Ranbir Kapoor tagged Sonam as 'not sexy' and Sonam ended up making several comments against Ranbir Kapoor on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Ranbir Isn't Sexy: Sonam Sonam had shot back at Ranbir, while giving an interview to a magazine, and she had said, "Are girls drooling over him (Ranbir) Really? Ranbir isn't sexy at all. Ranbir is a mama's boy; his mother cuts his toenails for him!" Sonam Is A Drama Queen: Ranbir When Ranbir was asked what he has to say about Sonam's comment, he had said,

" I didn't feel that bad. I know Sonam since childhood. She is a bit of a drama queen but I like her. If she doesn't find me sexy it's okay, she has the courage to say that on a public platform." Sonam Shot Back At Ranbir Post Ranbir's sarcastic remarks, once again Sonam had retaliated and had said, "I am an actress, darling. If I don't do drama, who else will? It's good to be a drama queen. Most of the biggest actresses have done a lot of drama." I Don't Know Ranbir: Sonam In the same interview with TOI, Sonam had also said, "I don't know Ranbir anymore. He is not my friend now. I did have offers to act opposite him but I turned them down." 'It Isn't Necessary To Be Friends With Ranbir' "And that's simply because I thought that those roles did not suit me. If I get something nice, I'll act with him. It isn't necessary for me to be friends with all my actors."

Cut to present, as both the Kapoor kids have grown up, we just hope that yet another episode of the long drawn Ranbir-Sonam saga doesn't start again!