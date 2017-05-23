EMBARRASSING! Sonam Kapoor Gets Mistaken As Deepika Padukone; Rivalry To Get Worse?
What happened when Sonam Kapoor got mistaken as Deepika Padukone post her red carpet appearance for Cannes?
What could be more embarrassing for an actress than ending up to be mistaken as another actress? Well, one might have heaped praises for the red carpet avatar and fashion statements, but your identity comes first.
Something similar happened with Sonam Kapoor, when a popular American stock photo agency mistook Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone. Check it out below..
Here’s The Proof
While sharing the picture of Sonam Kapoor, the popular American stock photo agency wrote, "Indian actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the film The Meyerowitz Stories in competition at the 70th Annual International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2017."
This Will Only Irk Sonam!
While, it's obvious that Sonam would be damn upset to learn that media mistook her and that too for Deepika, her rivalry.
This Incident Might Add More Fuel To The Fire
Don't you think his incident will only add fuel to their rivalry? After all, being mistaken as Deepika would be the last thing on Sonam's mind.
Sonam Had Reacted On Deepika’s Dress
"I hope she (Deepika) has a good time. I don't think I should be giving any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets. I just believe in being myself," had said Sonam at an event.
Was She Nervous Before Heading Cannes?
"I'm looking forward to the trip. These three days are going to be hectic - it's literally like living out of a suitcase. Even when I return to the bay, I won't have time to rest. I have to head right back to the studios. I'm shooting for Raju Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic and R Balki's film. There's a deadline to be met and I can't take a break now."
Sonam On Being Criticized For Red Carpet Appearance
On being asked if it worries her that Indian women are scrutinized for their outfits on the red carpet, the beautiful actress said, "I'm not worried because I've seldom been criticized for what I wear."
Sonam: I Don’t Bash Media
"The press has been kind to me, and I also don't bash the media for what they write about me. Fashion is not as much about what you wear as it is about your attitude."