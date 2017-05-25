 »   »   » AIN'T AFRAID OF ANYONE! Sonam Kapoor Hates Being Compared To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes!

Despite being a star daughter, Sonam Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood on her own. She changed the fashion game in the industry. Not just that, she is one of the very few actresses who do not know how to be politically correct, which is like a breath of fresh air.

The diva has been a regular at Cannes for a couple of years but every year she is compared to Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the media. Here is what Sonam Kapoor has to say about it. Read her comments below.