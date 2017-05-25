AIN'T AFRAID OF ANYONE! Sonam Kapoor Hates Being Compared To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes!
Despite being a star daughter, Sonam Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood on her own. She changed the fashion game in the industry. Not just that, she is one of the very few actresses who do not know how to be politically correct, which is like a breath of fresh air.
The diva has been a regular at Cannes for a couple of years but every year she is compared to Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the media. Here is what Sonam Kapoor has to say about it. Read her comments below.
It's Not In My Head
Sonam Kapoor told Indian Express in an interview, ''The comparisons are not in my head, it is what the media is doing.''
Sonam Does Not Like It As It's Unfair
''So they have to decide whether it is fair or unfair because they are the ones pitting one woman against the other whereas they should be celebrating all of them.''
I Consider This Foolishness
''That's not me, it is on somebody else, I don't consider this culture, I consider this foolishness. I don't even indulge in it.''
Sonam Also Praised Deepika Padukone
''I think she looked amazing in all her appearances! She seems to be having a lot of fun and she is being herself. She is looking amazing!''
People Have Celebrated Me At Cannes
''I have been perceived as amazing at Cannes. The way I have always dressed up, people have appreciated me and celebrated me. I have never received any criticism for the way I dress or the way I look.''
Nothing Has Really Affected Me
''So never, nothing has really affected me, if it would have I would be a very different person than what I am today. I just do what I want to do, and I think all girls should be like that!''
On Making Bollywood More Fashion Conscious
''I can take credit for that I guess (for dressing up well at the airport). But I won't take credit for the airport situation, because I never call the press to the airport to cover ‘spotted at the airport' thing.''
I Never Call The Press To Click Pictures At The Airport
''Most of the times when I am at the airport, the press is not called. I wouldn't call paparazzi when I am having my personal time at all.''
I Enjoy Dressing Up On The Red Carpet
''On the red carpet, I enjoy dressing up. This happened after my sister became my stylist, and I am always myself.''