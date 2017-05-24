 »   »   » SHOCKING! Sonu Nigam QUITS Twitter After Abhijeet's Account Gets Suspended

This morning we told you about how Twitter suspended singer
Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account after Twitter users accused him of
using abusive and derogatory language.
In a shocking turn of events, Sonu Nigam has decided to quit
Twitter. Not just that, he asked the media and his followers to
take screenshots of his tweets as his messages would disappear when
he leaves the micro blogging site.
Sonu went on a Twitter rant and posted a series of tweets to
explain the reason why he is bidding adieu to the site. Have a look
at what he had to say...
Earlier this year, Nigam had got embroiled in yet another
controversy when he tweeted how the sounding of morning azaan on
loudspeakers at a mosque near his residence would disturb his
sleep.
His statements irked many and a Muslim cleric even offered Rs 10
lakh to anyone who would shave the singer's head. Later Sonu called
a press conference to his home where he got himself tonsured.
However, the cleric still did not pay him the reward.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:10 [IST]
