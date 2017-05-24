 »   »   » SHOCKING! Sonu Nigam QUITS Twitter After Abhijeet's Account Gets Suspended

This morning we told you about how Twitter suspended singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account after Twitter users accused him of using abusive and derogatory language.

In a shocking turn of events, Sonu Nigam has decided to quit Twitter. Not just that, he asked the media and his followers to take screenshots of his tweets as his messages would disappear when he leaves the micro blogging site.

Sonu went on a Twitter rant and posted a series of tweets to explain the reason why he is bidding adieu to the site. Have a look at what he had to say...

Earlier this year, Nigam had got embroiled in yet another controversy when he tweeted how the sounding of morning azaan on loudspeakers at a mosque near his residence would disturb his sleep.

His statements irked many and a Muslim cleric even offered Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would shave the singer's head. Later Sonu called a press conference to his home where he got himself tonsured. However, the cleric still did not pay him the reward.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 12:10 [IST]
