 »   »   » No Late Night Parties For Jhanvi & Khushi! Mommy Sridevi Sets STRICT Rules!

No Late Night Parties For Jhanvi & Khushi! Mommy Sridevi Sets STRICT Rules!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

If you think Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are all out by themselves partying all night and sleeping all day, then you're completely wrong. Mommy Sridevi has set strict rules for them and has also kept a curfew time. If they fail to reach home by the designated time, then they'll have to face consequences. Sridevi said to DNA,

"Yes, rules are same for both Jhanvi and Khushi. They know they have a curfew time and they have to be back home. Else, I will keep calling and inquiring. There's an insecurity about my children, when they go out, till they are back I am worried. I call them several times. These are all the basic things that any other mother keeps worrying about when it comes to her children."

No Late Night Parties

No Late Night Parties

Sridevi doesn't allow her daughters to party all night and sleep all day.

Strict Rules

Strict Rules

She has set rules and they'll have to reach home at a designated time.

Reach On Time, Or Else!

Reach On Time, Or Else!

If they don't reach home, she calls them up and inquires about their whereabouts.

Jhanvi & Khushi

Jhanvi & Khushi

Sridevi revealed that both Jhanvi and Khushi reach home before the curfew time.

Gorgeous!

Gorgeous!

It's good to see Sridevi taking control of things.

Obedient Girls

Obedient Girls

It's even more good to hear Jhanvi and Khushi listening to their mommy dearest and obeying what she has to say.

Bollywood Debut?

Bollywood Debut?

Reports of Jhanvi Kapoor debuting in Bollywood has been doing the rounds for a long time.

Little Angels

Little Angels

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have taken care of Jhanvi and Khushi like angels.

Beautiful!

Beautiful!

We're sure a day will come when Jhanvi and Khushi will make their parents proud.

The Next Big Stars?

The Next Big Stars?

Jhanvi and Khushi have what it takes to make it big in Bollywood.

Mom Film

Mom Film

Sridevi's latest release 'Mom' hit the theatres on July 7, 2017.

BO Debacle

BO Debacle

The film was not a success at the box office.

Good Song

Good Song

The song of Mom titled 'O Sona Tere Liye' got positive reviews.

Impressive!

Impressive!

The Teaser of Mom got 1.2 million views on YouTube on the very first day.

Bigger & Better

Bigger & Better

Salman Khan said that Sridevi is "a bigger star than the Khans."

Holidays!

Holidays!

Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep going on a holiday with their mom quiet often.

Read more about: sridevi
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos