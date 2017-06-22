 »   »   » No Late Night Parties For Jhanvi & Khushi! Mommy Sridevi Sets STRICT Rules!

If you think Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are all out by themselves partying all night and sleeping all day, then you're completely wrong. Mommy Sridevi has set strict rules for them and has also kept a curfew time. If they fail to reach home by the designated time, then they'll have to face consequences. Sridevi said to DNA,

"Yes, rules are same for both Jhanvi and Khushi. They know they have a curfew time and they have to be back home. Else, I will keep calling and inquiring. There's an insecurity about my children, when they go out, till they are back I am worried. I call them several times. These are all the basic things that any other mother keeps worrying about when it comes to her children."